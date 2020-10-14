Court date set for Thelke

A Clear Lake man accused of threatening a female police officer has pleaded not guilty.

Scott Thelke, 43, was charged with first-degree harassment, assault on persons in certain occupations, public intoxication and a parole violation.

He is accused of being involved in an incident on Sept. 7 at a Clear Lake restaurant and bar. Court documents state that a Clear Lake police officer was dispatched to the establishment where Thelke was being drunk and disorderly. As the officer attempted to arrest him, Thelke is accused of spitting on the officer, threatening to kill her with a chainsaw and slash her tires, and telling her he would hunt her down and rape her and record the assault.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges Oct. 6 in Cerro Gordo County District Court. His trial is scheduled to start on Dec. 15.