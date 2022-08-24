County rejects lone bid for shoreline stabilization

by Marianne Gasaway

The lone bid received for a public approach improvement project at Clear Lake was unanimously rejected by Cerro Gordo County Supervisors at their Aug. 16 meeting.

Jackson Landscaping, of Mason City, submitted a bid of $401,000 to line shores at public approaches with vegetation and riprap, along with installing new steps at some approach locations. The project’s goal is to minimize shore deterioration and sediment entering the lake.

County Engineer Brandon Billings told supervisors Jackson’s bid was more than twice the estimated cost of the work. Contractors consulted about the project led Billings to estimate the job at approximately $150,000.

He recommended the only bid for the project be rejected and the county seek bids for specific locations. By “piecemealing” the work he said smaller contractors who may have been overwhelmed by the project size may participate and costs may be lower.