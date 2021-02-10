County approves sale of shed

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors approved the sale of the county’s maintenance garage in Clear Lake to the City of Clear Lake at its Tuesday, Feb. 2 meeting.

The property at 109 S. 15th Street was purchased for $250,000.

The City plans to develop the property, which is located adjacent to the Clear Lake Aquatic Center, into a park. The area will include an inclusive playground, promoted as the Everybody Plays Playground, providing children and adults of all abilities the opportunity to play together.

The county has vacated the building in Clear Lake in favor of moving equipment to a new Engineering Department headquarters near the county law enforcement center.

Last month the Clear Lake City Council approved issuing up to $600,000 in general obligation debt to use to purchase the South 15th Street property, as well as the former Woodford Lumber and Home building on North 4th Street. That land will eventually be used to expand the Clear Lake Public Library.