Council rejects dock plan

by Marianne Gasaway

A proposal to upgrade a public access to the lake to include four boat slips was rejected by City Council members Monday.

Parks Board members Jake Kopriva and Chris Wessels told the Council the board recommended approval of an 80-foot dock at the 20th Avenue South access. The dock would provide four boat slips, as well as continue to serve as an access for small watercrafts.

“The Parks Board is aware of the demand for slip space on Clear Lake and we feel this is an un-utilized access which could be utilized more efficiently,” said Kopriva.

Currently, 348 names appear on a list of persons waiting for boat slip space on a public dock.

Kopriva noted there may be a possibility of adding a few more slips along North Lakeview Drive, but at this time the Board was recommending action on 20th Avenue South.

Council members Dana Brant and Gary Hugi said they disagreed with measurement numbers provided by the Parks Board in its schematic drawings for the proposed dock and were not convinced it would work in the designated space.

Councilman Bennett Smith was firmly opposed,