Council readies development agreements

New Serta building owner still unknown

by Marianne Gasaway

There was no announcement about the future of the former Serta Simmons building in Clear Lake, however the Clear Lake City Council continued to set the stage for its new owner at their meeting Monday night.

North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation CEO Chad Schreck told the Council in July the building had been sold to a light industrial manufacturer who will provide 35 to 50 jobs. Schreck attended Monday’s meeting, but only thanked the Council for amendments to its Consolidated Urban Renewal Area Plan & TIF Districts which will benefit the property owners.

Serta announced in April that it would close its bedding plant on 4th Avenue South after 27 years in Clear Lake. Approximately 80 employees were employed at the facility.

In addition to the Serta property, three other projects were included in the Council’s approval Monday. They are the Starboard Square Leasehold Improvements Forgivable Loan, Pritchard’s Innovation Center and Lake Life Styles Property Tax Rebate Agreement and 700 block of Buddy Holly Place Alley Improvements.

City Administrator Scott Flory explained that because the terms of the proposed Property Tax Rebate Agreements (seven years) would exceed the remaining life of the underlying TIF District, the City must remove the areas/properties form the existing Districts and add them back in to create a sufficient life cycle for the purpose of the agreements.

The City held a “Consultation meeting” with the other affected taxing entities of Cerro Gordo County on July 29. The issue was also reviewed by the City’s Planning and Zoning Commission on July 26.

A public hearing held prior to the Council’s vote drew comments from Schreck, as well as Chamber of Commerce CEO Stacy Doughan. Both thanked the Council for its strong support of “significant economic development pro-