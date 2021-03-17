Council passes budget, business incentives

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake City Council adopted the City’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget Monday night.

“There’s a stark contrast between the local and national levels,” stated At-Large Councilman Mike Callanan, who was acting as mayor pro-tem at the meeting. “We are required to set and live within a budget. It’s a wonderful situation and process. At the national level that doesn’t seem to happen— and unknown things like wars and pandemics, can cause necessity. But I appauld the process of municipal governments that set a budget and work real hard to make that.”

Under the unanimously approved budget, the proposed tax rate for the city will remain unchanged from its current rate of $9.70 per $1,000 assessed valuation. This is the sixth straight year the city’s share of the tax rate has either declined or remained the same. The tax rate decreased from $10.54 to $10.04 in Fiscal Year 2017, dropped to $9.80 in Fiscal Year 2018, and declined to $9.70 starting in Fiscal