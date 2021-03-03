Council divided on decision to start planning library project

by Marianne Gasaway

Professional service agreements were approved Monday night for a pair of city projects, despite objections of moving too fast from two City Councilmen.

The Council considered design partnership agreements with Bergland + Cram, a Mason City architectural firm, for the recently acquired County Shed property on South 15th Street and the former Woodford Lumber site on North 4th Street.

When it announced its intent to purchase the properties earlier this year, the Council identified the South 15th site as the location of an inclusive playground and splash pad. It will be developed adjacent to the Clear Lake Aquatic Center. The Woodford Lumber property was proposed to be used for future Clear Lake Public Library expansion.

While Council members unanimously support the vision for both properties, Councilmen Gary Hugi and Mike Callanan said they felt spending $18,000 for visioning, conceptual design and budgeting for the library expansion was “putting the cart in front of the horse.”

“The horse is way out in the pasture. I think we’re moving a little too fast,” said Hugi in followup to Callanan’s remarks that he felt the Council was rushing into the project.

“The sense of urgency was to acquire the property when the offer was made, but the consensus then was that we didn’t need it now, but five to 10-years down the road maybe,” said Callanan. “I feel like we are kind of rushing in. There has never been any request for this and it has not even been on our radar.”

Callanan and Hugi both said the City has a variety of projects in motion and didn’t favor adding another.

However, Councilmen Bennett Smith, Dana Brant and Mark Ebeling said discussion and planning would simply be setting the stage for a future project.

“To start this process is no harm done,” said Brant. “We don’t have to accomplish this in a year. It’s not a bad time to get started.”

Smith noted the planning process will involve idea sessions with several stakeholder groups, similar to the process used to determine features in the new wellness center currently under construction. That process would take several months. Whenever completed, the City could choose to proceed to move ahead, or wait until ready to launch the project, he said.

Smith also noted the City’s solid economic position and favorable borrowing rates also make