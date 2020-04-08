Council considers initiatives to help businesses hurt by COVID-19 pandemic

(Above) By order of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, signs were posted Tuesday at local parks informing the public they are closed. - Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake City Council has set Monday, April 20, as the date for a public hearing regarding the city’s participation in a Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund being formed by the North Iowa Corridor EDC. The fund will allow small businesses to apply for grants to help meet expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City Council is considering an initial financial allocation off $100,000 to help mitigate COVID-19 related financial losses that Clear Lake’s small, independently-owned, businesses and restaurants have suffered during the public health emergency. Through the Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund, the City would provide financial support to make forgivable grants of up to $5,000 available to Clear Lake-based, independently owned, small businesses.

The City would re-direct available dollars from its economic development fund, which was established with money the city received through the State of Iowa, as a loan payback, from a company many years ago, according to City Administrator Scott Flory.

“These are not property tax revenues and the use of these funds is restricted to economic purposes only,” stated Flory.

Under the tenants of the proposed program, the eligible business must meet various criteria such as: having been operational for at least one year; employ between not less than one, or more than 25 employees; demonstrate at least a 25 percent reduction in revenues due to COVID-19; funds must be used to cover payroll, rent, or working capital for the business to cover operational expenses.

At Monday’s Council meeting, Chad Schreck, president and CEO of the North