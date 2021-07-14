Council accepts Main Avenue reconstruction

by Marianne Gasaway

The City Council has accepted the work and special assessment notices will soon be on their way to property owners located along the 2020 East Main Avenue Street Improvement Project which extended from 20th to 13th and 14th Streets.

The Council met Tuesday, July 6, and unanimously approved the final pay estimate for the reconstruction of the eastern portion of Main Avenue.

The final value of construction work completed by Wicks Construction, of Decorah, was $2,037,867, which is approximately $180,500 (8.1 percent) less than the original contract amount. Indirect costs (engineering, legal and administrative) were $251,180 (12.3 percent). The amount that will be specially assessed against the benefited properties is $392,010 (17 percent). The total project cost, including legal, administrative and engineering was $2,289,048.

The project included pavement removal, sanitary sewer mains and manholes, water main improvements, storm sewer main, intakes and manholes, seven-inch thick PCC street paving, 43-feet in width, driveway improvements, street lighting and miscellaneous work.

The final assessment plan will be presented to the Clear Lake City Council at their next meeting on Monday, July 19.

Korenberg named director

In other business, the City Council approved the promotion of interim public works director Jeremy Korenberg to a permanent director.

In October, the Council named Korenberg interim director while a search took place for a permanent replacement for Joe Weigel, who retired on Sept. 30 after more than 30 years with the city. Korenberg