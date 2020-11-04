Cory L. West

Cory Lynn West, 48, passed away at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, after bravely battling cancer for several months. Cory was an example of courage to us all. Although he struggled with many serious health problems and a serious injury from a motorcycle accident, he never complained, and he never gave up.

A private family memorial service was held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, with Deacon Darrel Courrier officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, in Wesley, Iowa, at a later date.

Cory was born July 20, 1972, and grew up in Clear Lake. He graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1990, subsequently from NIACC, and the University of Northern Iowa in 1994.

Cory ran his own siding business for five years. He was forced to retire because of ill health. He recovered fully, thanks to a kidney and pancreas transplant in 2007. Upon his recovery he worked at Menards, in Mason City, where he was a very successful department manager.

Cory had a quick wit, his clever one-liners will be missed. He enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle, home improvement projects, and being with his family.

Cory loved his family, especially his nephew, Jackson, and his niece, Taylor. He is survived by his parents, Gary West and Melinda West; and three brothers, Chris (Laura), Chad, and Casey (Toni). He also leaves behind Jackson, Taylor, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He will be missed by all of them.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Frank and Dorothy Matern; and paternal grandparents, Bill and Ruth West.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.