Cory J. Sparks

Cory James Sparks, 46, of Clear Lake, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, in Mason City.

Per Cory’s wishes, his body has been cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Cory was born Sept. 5, 1974, the son of Butch and Marilyn (Loudon) Sparks, in Mason City. A graduate of Clear Lake High School, Cory worked in electronics most of his career and was the slot tech manager at Diamond Jo Casino, in Northwood. Most recently he worked at Midwest Wheel, in Clear Lake.

Cory enjoyed golfing all over North Iowa, working with electronics and technology, and cars.

Cory is survived by his son, Noah Sparks, of Clear Lake; siblings, Todd (Stacy) Sparks, of Maple Grove, Minn., Kristine (Scott) Miller, of Des Moines and Elizabeth (Winston Mahar) Arndorfer, of Minneapolis; nieces, Heidi Miller and Cate Arndorfer; grandfather, Wally (Mary Wirtz) Loudon, of Boone; aunts, Kathy (Dean) Schaefer, of Britt, and Sue (David) Olson, of Danbury, Wis.; and step-father, Tom Arndorfer, of Clear Lake.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, William and Betty Sparks and Gladys Loudon; and aunt, Karen Foster.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.