Contract awarded for alley project

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake City Council awarded a contract for improvements to the alley project in the 400 block of Main Avenue Monday night.

Complete Concrete, of Clear Lake, submitted the lowest of three bids for the job. It’s bid of $126,212.50 was slightly higher than the engineer’s estimate of $122,644.

The Council had requested an alternate bid for basic paving of the alley, however it opted to go with a stamped concrete product which will be very similar to the alley improvement done on the 300 block between Clear Lake Bank & Trust Co. and Starboard Market a few years ago.

By closing the north-south alley to vehicle traffic the city will gain a few parking spots on Main Avenue. Councilman Mike Callanan suggested an ADA compliant ramp be made part of the design. Engineer Jason Petersburg, from V&K Engineering, said that could be done without affecting the award of contract.

Work is expected to begin when frost is out of the ground. The project has a mid-May completion date.

The Council also awarded a contract for demolition of the former county shed on South 15th Street to Yohn Co., of Clear Lake. Its bid of $59,075 was 22 percent below the engineer’s estimate for the work.

In addition to building demolition, the site will