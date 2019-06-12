Construction on pace for N. 32nd St. improvements

(Above) Crews of McKiness Excavating are currently installing storm sewer lines for the North 32nd Street improvement project. Paving is expected in July. - Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

Improvements to North 32nd Street, on the east edge of Clear Lake, are moving along ahead of schedule, according to Public Works Director Joe Weigel.

Storm sewer and sanitary sewer lines are currently being installed on the road, which runs north from Highway 122. That work is expected to be completed within the next two weeks. Paving will follow in early July.

The City Council approved the improvements to make the area more attractive to developers.

McKiness Excavating, of Mason City, was awarded the contract for the work. McKiness submitted a bid of