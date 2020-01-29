Conrad C. Guetzlaff

Conrad Charles Guetzlaff, 88, passed away Sunday evening, Jan. 19, 2020, at the Oakwood Care Center, in Clear Lake.

According to Conrad’s wishes, his body has been cremated and a service at St. Paul Lutheran Church, in Sheldon, will take place at a later date.

Memorials can be directed towards Ingham Okoboji Lutheran Bible Camp, in Milford.

Con was the youngest of Albert E. & Sophia A. (Brueckner) Guetzlaff’s eight children. He was born Aug. 22, 1931, at home in Waverly. In 1933, the family moved to Sheldon, where Con attended school through the eighth grade.

Con graduated from Pierson High School in 1949, and continued his studies at Wartburg College, graduating in 1953, with a BA in Greek. He then attended Wartburg Seminary, in Dubuque, earning a Master of Divinity degree in 1957.

On June 2, 1957, in rural Tama, he was ordained at St. John Lutheran Church by his father, Albert E. Guetzlaff, who was assisted by two other sons, also pastors, Albert H. and Theodore. Years of active parish ministry began later that month when he was installed at St. Peter Lutheran Church, New Lebanon, Ohio.

On June 14, 1959, he and Elaine Dieter were united in marriage at Zion-St. John Lutheran Church, in Sheffield. After a brief honeymoon, they went back Ohio. Six months later, the couple was called to Iowa to serve St. John Lutheran Church, in Preston Twp., near Akron, where their two children were born.

Subsequent parishes were Strawberry Point, Lytton, Clarksville, and Callender. He regarded it a privilege and pleasure to share life and ministry with so many splendid people of faith and love.

In 1995, after 38 years in active ministry, they chose to retire and moved to Sheldon. Retirement provided Con with time for gardening and yard care. He was a backyard birdwatcher. His grandchildren were very fond of his baking, especially his “Grandpa Bread.” Games like Scrabble, Cribbage and jigsaw puzzles were among his favorites. He dabbled in a wide array of artistic mediums including photography, woodcarving, sculpting, acrylic paints, pastel chalk, and clay potting.

Conrad is survived by his children, Allan (Jill) Guetzlaff, Clear Lake, and Amy (Gene) Bomgaars, Sheldon; his grandchildren, David and Gretchen Guetzlaff, Katherine (Kevin) Hayes, Jill, Anne, and Nicholas Bomgaars; his brother, Theodore Guetzlaff, Waverly; his brother-in-law, Allan (Donna) Dieter, Houston, Tex.; a sister-in-law, Mildred Dieter, Waverly; as well as extended relatives, numerous nieces and nephews, their children, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine; his parents, Albert E. and Sophia (Brueckner) Guetzlaff; six siblings and their spouses, Luise (Roy) Huck, Albert H. (Viola & Lily) Guetzlaff, Frieda (Wilbur) Pimm, Gertrude (Don) Claassen, Esther (Fritz) Meissner, and Clara (Wallace) Henry; his parents-in-law, Henry and Lucinda Dieter; his step-mother-in-law, Melinda Dieter; a sister-in-law, Carol Guetzlaff; a brother-in-law, Lowell Dieter; and a niece, Patricia Dieter.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.