Connie M. Barlow, 78, of Tempe, Az., departed this life on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at her home.

No services were held.

Connie was born on Jan. 4, 1940, in Clear Lake, to the late Pansy B. Jones, of Clear Lake.

On Sept. 9, 1958, she married Kaye Barlow and to this union five were born, Roxeanne K. Barlow, Arizona, Verne W. (Angie) Barlow, Texas, Annette S. Privilla, Arizona, Russel D. Barlow, Missouri, Allen J. (Lisa) Barlow, Kentucky.

She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and step-grandchildren and two sisters and one brother, Donna R. Simpson, Clear Lake, Susan Reneke, Forest City, and Robert Jones, Thornton.