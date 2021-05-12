Commercial alley project gets Council approval

by Marianne Gasaway

The commercial alleyway located on Buddy Holly Place will get some much-needed improvements in the near future.

The Clear Lake City Council reviewed proposed renovations to the alleyway behind the buildings on the 600 block of Buddy Holly Place at its May 3 meeting. The Council unanimously approved a professional services agreement with Veenstra & Kimm Inc. to begin preparing for the project.

Officials noted the commercial alley has reached “significantly deteriorated condition, with very poor surface drainage.” Construction will include full-depth reconstruction of the alley, with six-inch thick PCC paving.

The preliminary estimate of the probable cost of construction is $80,000.

The anticipated project schedule calls for a bid letting on July 28. Construction would likely begin in early September and be complete by mid-October.

The total cost of the Professional Services Agreement with Veensta & Kimm is not to exceed $10,000, including construction observation services.

The alley serves several commercial properties in the vicinity. Building owners will not be assessed for the project because they were assessed when Buddy Holly Place was reconstructed in 2008-09.