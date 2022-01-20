Comeback falls short at Humboldt; Boys will get rematch with Wildcats Friday

by Marianne Gasaway

Humboldt benefited from consistent shooting on their home court to remain undefeated with a 10-point victory over Clear Lake Tuesday, Jan. 11. The Wildcats (9-0) were 77-67 winners.

“I thought we came out ready to go and did a good job defending in the first quarter to lead 9-6,” said Lions Head Coach Jeremey Ainley. “In the second quarter though, we struggled to keep guys in front and let them get downhill and able to kick out to their shooters. They shoot the ball very well from outside -- especially in their home gym and they did in the second quarter.”

Humboldt outscored the Lions, 33-16, in the second quarter for a 39-25 lead at the break.

The Lion defense regained its footing in the second half and began to dig itself out of a 14-point hole.

After trading baskets in the third period the Lions cut the lead to four points in the fourth.

“We missed way too many easy baskets to mount a comeback,” said Coach Ainley. “In the fourth quarter we were finally we able to get our defense going a little and attack the rim. Unfortunately, we were not able to get a couple timely stops to try to get the lead.”

Carson Toebe attacked the basket and led the Lions with 29-points. The senior leader was 10/20 from the field and seven-for-nine at the free throw line. Travaughn Luyobya had a nice game, as well, with 15-points and nine assists. Thomas Meyer was also in double figures with 11 points and had six rebounds. Jagger Schmitt put in three points.

Off the bench, Dylan Little finished with four-points, Titan Schmitt three, and Tucker Jones two-points.

The Wildcats also had three players in double figures, as Caden Mason scored 20. Will Orness added 18-points and Jacob Heier had 13.

“Overall, it was a learning game of how hard you have to compete on both ends of the floor and we will be ready to play them again next week,” added Coach Ainley.

The Lions were scheduled to host Algona last night (Jan. 18) and will make up a game postponed due to weather with St. Ed’s on Thursday, Jan. 20. Friday night Humboldt will come to Clear Lake for a rematch. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.