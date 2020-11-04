Color the Wind to continue in 2022

(Above) Color the Wind is a favorite winter activity in Clear Lake. The Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce will take over leadership of the event with the help of founders, Larry and Kay Day. The event will skip a year and be back stronger than ever in 2022. -Reporter file photo

CL Chamber to take over leadership of beloved kite event

The Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors voted to take over Color the Wind beginning in 2022 with help from Larry and Kay Day, the original organizers of the event.

In February, Larry and Kay Day announced 2020 would be their final year organizing Clear Lake’s Color the Wind kite festival. Over its 19-year history, Color the Wind has grown into a spectacular event drawing crowds from across the country to enjoy kites of all shapes and sizes flying over Clear Lake.

Larry and Kay Day started Color the Wind out of their own passion for kite flying and as a way to give back to the community. They have generously dedicated their time and talents to put on the event and keep it free and open to the public.

“It’s been an opportunity for us to give back to this wonderful community, and it’s been good to us,” said founder Larry Day. “But it’s time for us to take a step back.”

With the Day’s announcement to take a step back, the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce expressed interest in learning the ins and outs of continuing Color the Wind. However, the global pandemic prevented the transfer of information in a timeframe that would make a 2021 event possible.

“Ideally, we’d love to present Color the Wind in February 2021, but we all know circumstances have been less than ideal this year,” stated Chamber President and CEO Stacy Doughan. “However, with the Day’s guidance, we are confident Color the Wind will return in its full glory in February 2022, and it is our honor to continue the Day’s legacy and this remarkable event.”

Color the Wind is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 19, 2022.