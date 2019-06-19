Collision sends three to hospital

(Above) Clear Lake emergency responders prepare a driver involved in a Friday crash to be transported by ambulance while another is being air-lifted to the hospital by Mercy One’s AirMed. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

Three persons were transported to Mercy One, one by Air Med, following a three-car accident Friday north of Clear Lake.

Authorities were dispatched to County Road B20 (310th Street) and Eagle Avenue at 5:51 Friday, June 14.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2019 Hyundai driven by Elizabeth Wing, 71, of Largo, Fla., was northbound on Eagle Avenue. A 2011 Chevy Impala driven by Michaela Farus, 26, of Forest City, was stopped at a stop sign while traveling eastbound on 310th Street. Farus failed to yield the right of way and entered the intersection and was struck by Wing’s vehicle.

Both vehicles came to rest in ditches.

A third vehicle, a 2018 Ford Edge driven by Chris Anderson, 75, of Mason City, was stopped at the stop sign westbound on 310th and was stuck by Wing’s vehicle as it slid.

Wing and her passenger, 72-year-old Kenneth Wing, as well as Farus were transported to the hospital. Their conditions were not available at press time.