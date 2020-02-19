Collision sends three to hospital

by Michelle Watson

Three North Iowa residents were injured in a two vehicle accident on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the corner of South 8th St. and 27th Ave. S.

Melferd Levern Torkleson, 69, of Mason City, was driving a 2019 Forest River transport bus east on 27th Avenue South when he failed to obey a stop sign at the intersection of S. 8th St. The bus struck a vehicle driven by Brandi Jane Pals, 19, of Clear Lake. Pals, who was southbound on South 8th Street, was driving a 2014 Ford Focus.

Pals, Torkelson and a third party, Shaina Elise Brunsvold, 32, of Clear Lake, who was a passenger on the bus, were transported to MercyOne North Iowa, in Mason City, with injuries.

Pals was later transported to Mayo Clinic.

Iowa State Patrol, Clear Lake Police Department, Mason City Fire and Ambulance, Clear Lake Fire and Ambulance and the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s office all responded to the scene.

Pals’ mother, Shelly Jordahl Wander, reported on Tuesday morning that Brandi was resting for a tracheostomy that was to be done on Tuesday afternoon. An MRI was scheduled for Wednesday.

Good news was shared that her echocardiogram was excellent and she was moving her right arm on her own.