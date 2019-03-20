Collision causes one driver to be ejected; Still under investigation

(Above) Clear Lake fire and police departments responded to a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 122 and Willow Creek Court Thursday night. Both drivers were transported to MercyOne-North Iowa.-photo by Chris Barragy.

Two persons were transported to the hospital following a two vehicle crash Thursday night at the Highway 122 and Willow Creek Court intersection on Clear Lake’s eastern edge.

According to the Clear Lake Police Department, a vehicle driven by Allen N. Johnson, 56, of Clear Lake, was northbound on Willow Creek Court to make a left turn onto Highway 122 when a vehicle driven by Dustin N. Barnes, 28, of Rockwell, Iowa ran the red light and struck Johnson’s vehicle on the driver’s side. The accident occurred at 8:15 p.m. March 14.

The impact caused Johnson to be ejected from his 2011 Ford F150 truck. He was transported to MercyOne-North Iowa by the Clear Lake Ambulance.

Barnes was extracted from his 2008 Kia Spectra by Clear Lake firefighters and transported to MercyOne by Mason City medics.

Condition reports were not available.

Both vehicles were described in the police report as “totaled.”

The incident remains under investigation.

“This incident serves as a reminder to the motoring public that all vehicle occupants should wear their seat belts and to drive defensively,” said Clear Lake Police Chief Pete Roth.