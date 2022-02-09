Collaboration results in unique design at CLHS

(Above) (L-R) Logan Bahler and Austin Pehl, from ATURA Architecture, discuss the graphic wall they designed just inside the new entrance to the Clear Lake High School gymnasium with CLHS Activities Director Dale Ludwig, Bob Lashier from LRI Graphics & Signs, and Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter photographer Chris Barragy. - Reporter photo.

by Marianne Gasaway

The new entrance to the Clear Lake High School gymnasium is more than brick and mortar. The collaboration of a local design firm, sign maker and photographer has brought the space to life.

“I had plans for a focal wall and ceiling feature from day one and the way it has all come together is really satisfying,” said Austin Pehl, business development manager for Atura Architecture.

Pehl, along with Atura’s Marketing and Graphics Coordinator Logan Bahler, say it took about 200 hours to organize, and design the collage of images which cover the 68-foot long and 15-foot high south wall in the new vestibule entrance.

Once out of the design stage, LRI Graphics & Signs needed a full 24-hours to print the images and many more to install it. Certified 3M installers expertly applied the vinyl wall.

“It was a really cool, collaborative effort,” said Bob Lashier, LRI Graphics owner and CLHS graduate. “I was here for an event and it was fun to see people from Hampton and Lake Mills, along with Clear Lake, checking it out and talking about teams.”

Lashier said the concept of personalizing school spaces has been catching on. His business, in its sixth year, has been giving schools and businesses all over Iowa, southern Minnesota and eastern Nebraska, unique, eye-catching graphic touches through signage.

Clear Lake Mirror-Reporter photographer Chris Barragy was asked to provide images for the wall.

“Austin reached out to me looking for activity photos that didn’t show faces,” said Barragy. “But that’s not what I do. We want action shots that capture the faces and emotion of the athletes. I shared photos from every sport dating back to about 2010 and they chose from there.”

Pehl said the original idea was to include all CLHS activities on the wall, but the plan has been revised to showcase all sports in the gymnasium vestibule. Additional wall graphics will be developed for other spaces in the high school featuring other extra curricular school activities. Barragy said he is already beginning to catalog potential images of fine arts, academic and student social activities for future consideration.

Last week Barragy, Lashier, Pehl and Bahler stopped at CLHS to take a look at the nearly finished wall.

“It is great to see it transferred from my small screen work to such a large area,” said Bahler. “There was a huge emphasis to design it in a way that you wouldn’t see seams in the photos. Through blending, texture and the choice of good, high resolution photos we were able to bring it all together for a common look.”

Pehl said he likes the subdued shading and technical work Bahler employed to blend the images and create an atmosphere in the large space. A special touch suggested by Clear Lake school officials ties it all together, he noted. “All Students, All Staff, All In” is displayed in gold on the wall.

“Graphics were part of the vision and this space is brimming with them,” he said.

In addition to the wall, LRI constructed a lighted logo ceiling sign featuring Clear Lake’s updated branding. A large black and gold CL and claw marks are featured in a 14-foot circular frame.

“I think of it as the centerpiece of the room,” said Lashier. “It’s the kind of thing you might see in major college arenas, the NFL or NBA. That served as an inspiration and together with Atura’s vision it came together.”

Those who want to take a look at the new space don’t necessarily need to wait until the final touches are complete. The view from outside the new entry is already impressive. New sidewalks leading from parking lots converge at the entry and the terrazzo flooring pattern mimics the pattern. The feature wall wraps to face the glass entry and the large ceiling logo is illuminated through the night.