A pair of Clear Lake High School co-ed teams finished in the top six at the Iowa High School Class 1A Co-Ed State Golf Meet. The event was played Tuesday, June 7, at Westwood Golf Course in Newton.

The CLHS team of Rebecca DeLong and Gavin Anderson finished fourth with a score of 81.

Meghan DeLong and Easton DeVries, who won the Class 1A title in 2021, were sixth with an 83.

The team of Jillian Beuter and Jacob Stockdale, from Dike-New Hartford captured the 1A title with a 78.