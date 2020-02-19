Closure of GHV Middle School at Ventura finalized

by Rebecca Peter

The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Board of Education began the difficult task of making $850,000 in budget cuts for fiscal year 2020-21 at its regular meeting on Feb. 10.

At a Feb. 4 community meeting, Superintendent Tyler Williams discussed the need for reductions in personnel, transportation, and facilities in order to increase the district’s spending authority to about $1 million.

Since consolidation with Ventura in 2015-16, the district’s spending authority has dropped from $2.7 million to $424,000 for 2019-20. No school district is allowed to operate with a negative spending authority balance.

Staff, parents, and community members were also present at the Feb. 10 board meeting.

“The use of facilities next year will have to be decided tonight— whether the fifth through eighth-grade students currently at the middle school in Ventura get moved to Garner to house a PK-8 facility,” Williams said. “That would mean the current middle school building at Ventura would still be utilized in ways I spoke about last week.”

At the Feb. 4 community meeting, the superintendent suggested that junior high athletic events and some high school practices could continue at Ventura.

“Then you never know what could come up that could possibly house some activity or services to kids in North Iowa,” he said.

Enrollment at GHV for 2019-20 is 945 students. Five-year enrollment projections show a slight increase to 956 by 2023-24.

“Obviously, this is wonderful news,” Williams said. “Then you get into the shuffle of kids coming and going all summer. This is what happened last summer when I wasn’t expecting a loss of enrollment at all, and we loose 53.”

“It’s a guessing game,” he continued. “You can run projections, but I can’t determine whether a person’s going to sell their house and move, or get a new job.”

The superintendent estimated the district could save a minimum of $50,000 from reducing the number of shuttles by bus between Garner and Ventura. Savings in energy costs are estimated at another $50,000 a year.

“We’ve continued to watch the budget and our unspent balances every year,” said Board President Steve Watson. “Every year we’ve succeeded with early retirement offerings and packages and by trying to get some things coming in the right direction, and it all helped. But as we continue to loose students, it comes to a point where we have to look at things. We wore that out with early retirements.”

“It feels like it’s snowballing in a way,” added board member Pam Roberts. “That tells me we have to cut our spending.”

“In reality, we’ve been kicking the can down the street the