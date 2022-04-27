CLHS will make Service Learning Day a new tradition

After a successful first Service Learning Day last spring, Clear Lake High School intends to make this event a new tradition. On Wednesday, May 4, all staff and students will spend the morning serving the Clear Lake community.

Teachers Anne Meester and Mary Jo Peterson have arranged for over 400 students to help with 27 projects this year. Students will beautify the area parks and Central Gardens, help Camp Tanglefoot set up tents, assist One Vision, Clear Lake Library, the VFW, the Clear Lake Trees Committee, Essential Drive Committee, and Clear Lake Youth Athletics, to name a few.

Meester explained this is a great day for the students to learn and grow.

“We want to inspire students to volunteer and see the value in serving our community,” she said. “Knowing Clear Lake depends on such volunteerism, this day provides students time to connect with community members and possibly help even more on a regular basis.”

National Honor Society members will also take a lead role to prepare for May 4 by facilitating discussions about service with students in Pride Time.

Ashlyn Fread, NHS member, likes that. She looks forward to having a different type of school day to help out as she finishes her senior year.

“The project is an easy way for students to get involved in the community. It gives me a great sense of accomplishment and I enjoy the new exper-