CLHS soccer team gets two well deserved wins

(Above) Clear Lake’s Val Campos (11) looks for some assistance from her teammates when they faced Mason City. The Lions beat the Mohawks, 1-0. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasasway

It was a great week for the Clear Lake girls soccer team. The Lions ended a five-year winning drought against Mason City, and followed that with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Iowa Falls-Alden.

CL 1, MC 0

The Lions squared off for the second time this season with the Mason City Mohawks on Thursday, May 16. The Lions came out fired up and ready for the challenge. Last time the two teams met the Mohawks got the win on a penalty kick, 1-0.

Unlike the previous meeting, the Lions were able to control more of this game and were having some success early with some good looks at the goal.

With both defenses playing well, the score remained 0-0 at half.

“Good, close games like this one come down to who wants it more. I told my kids at half, it’s theirs for the taking. All they have to do is go out and get it,” said Coach Greg Jennings. “And that is exactly what they did.”

Clear Lake had a great opportunity to score with 35 minutes left in the game and took advantage of it. Deleney Eden executed a beautiful cross right to the foot of Allexa Whitehouse, who played it off perfectly for Sara Faber. Faber put the Lions on the board.

“It was one of the best goals I’ve seen this year. It’s the kind of soccer we work on,” added the coach.

The Lions were able to hold off the Mohawks’ high powered offense ended a five year drought with a victory.

“My defense with Delaney Eden, Hope Shaman, Addison Wagler and Gracie Gerbus, along with Sophie Ollenburg, have been playing great soccer,” said Coach Jennings.

Lions goal keeper Chelsy Holck had a season high 23 saves in the win.

CL 1, IF-A 0

Friday, May 17, the Lions traveled to Iowa Falls.

“Iowa Falls is always a good, physical game. Energy runs high when these two teams meet,” said Coach Jennings.

Like most games the Lions have been a part of this season, it was a tight match. The teams played a back and forth game, with both getting some good looks at the goal.

Clear Lake’s Ali Maulsby was able to center a ball to Sara Faber, who caught the goalie out of position and sealed the win for the Lions, 1-0.

“This was the third game of the week for us and I couldn’t be more proud of the kids with tired legs and lots of effort,” added Coach Jennings.