CLHS senior spring sport athletes recognized

by Michelle Watson

The Clear Lake Activity and Athletic program would like to recognize the seniors who would have participated in spring sports this season. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closing of schools during this time, they were not able to finish their senior years as they would have wanted.

This section is designated to recognize those seniors with a picture and a short bio that they have shared. Some information was not provided.

“To all of our graduating seniors and the rest of the student body, we have been thinking about you during these unpredictable times and hope that all of you are doing well and that we will see you soon. Congratulations to all our students. Stay safe and stay healthy,” said Dale Ludwig, Clear Lake athletic director.

The following are seniors who would have participated in a spring sport this season:

Jack Barragy would have participated in boys golf. While in high school he also participated in football and basketball. He plans on attending NIACC to play golf and study business. He is the son of Jason and Nichole Barragy.

Tyler Eaton would have participated in golf. He was also on the football team. He is the son of Jason and Julie Eatson. He plans on attending the University of Northern Iowa to major in biology.

Dylan Kruckenberg would have participated in boys golf. He is the son of Nick and Renae Kruckenberg. He also participated in football and wrestling. He plans on attending Iowa Lakes Community College for a degree in game design.

Brecken Arndt woul have played soccer this season. He was also a member of the baseball team. He plans on attending NIACC to finish the automotive program. He is the son of Janell King.

Hunter Nielson would have been on the boys soccer team. While in high school he also participated in cross country, football, baseball, basketball, Model UN and Student Council. He is the son of Wade and Sarah Nielson. He plans on attending college at the University of Northern Iowa.

Augustine Lo would have participated on the boys soccer team. He is the son of Anthony and Viengkham Lo.

Connor O’Tool would have been on the boys soccer team. He is the son of Angela and Don O’Tool. He participated in track, baseball, football and wrestling. He plans on attending NIACC for welding.

Conner Morey would have participated in boys soccer. He was also active in baseball, wrestling, football and cross country. He plans on attending NIACC for agricultural operations. He is the son of Brian Morey and Denise Trousdale.

Jacob Pedelty would have been on the boys soccer team. He is the son of Don and Rebecca Pedelty. He was also involved in concert band and cross country. He plans on attending NIACC and majoring in chemistry.

Jacob Monson would have been a member of the boys soccer team. He also participated in football and baseball. He is the son of Shane and Tanya Monson. Following graduation he will work for Shane Monson Construction.

Cameron Dugan would have been on the boys soccer team. He is the son of Greg and Valerlie Southgate.

Noah Mason would have been on the boys tennis team. He was also active in baseball, football and choir. He plans to attend Wartburg College to study biology and play tennis. He is the son of Tim and Kelli Mason.

Jackson Loge would have been a member of the boys tennis team. He was also involved in football and basketball. He is the son of Jon and Malinda Loge. He plans on attending the Univeristy of Iowa for pre-med.

Kanon Goeman would have been on the boys tennis team. He is the son of Chad Goeman and Jen Luscomb. He also participated in basketball. He plans on attending NIACC and eventually transferring to Iowa State University to major in physical therapy or finance.

Anthony Aragon would have been on the boys track tream. He is the son of Cat Aragon-Bauer and Jason Bauer. He also participated in wrestling, Marching Band, Concert Band and Jazz Band. He plans on attending York College to pursue sports medicine and athletic traning at a collegiate level.

Zane Anderson would have been a member of the boys track team. He was also involved in Chamber Singers. He is the son of Dawn and Tracy Anderson. He plans on attending NIACC for physical therapy and than transfer to a university.

Mitchell Raber would have been a member of the boys track team. He was also active in baseball, basketball, football and cross country. He plans on attending the University of Northern Iowa for business and economics. He is the son of Tim and Andrea Raber.

Nick Danielson would have been out for boys track. He also participated in football and basketball. He plans on attending Grand View University to study sports management. He is the son of Jon and Kristin Danielson.

Bryce McClurg would have been a member of the boys track team. He also participated in football and basketball. He plans on attending the University of Iowa to get his doctorate in physical therapy. He is the son of Carrie Johnson and Dan McClurg

Cameron Levenhagen would have been participating in boys track. He was also a member of the football team. He plans on becoming an electrician. He is the son of Chris and Troy Levenhagen

Kody Kearns planned to be on the boys track team. He is the son of Kim and Keith Kearns. He also participated in football, baseball and golf. He plans on attending NIAAC following graduation.

Austin Larson would have been a member of the boys track team.

He was also on the football and wrestling teams. He plans on attending Waldorf University where he will also play football. He is the son of Joe and Christina Larson.

Riley Cooney would have been the only senior on the girls golf team. While in high school she also tried basketball, cross country, track, FFA, NHS, Student Council and band. She plans on attending the Univeristy of Iowa. She is the daughter of Shane and Kelly Cooney.

Taylor Krull would have been an amember of the girls soccer team. She was also involved in volleyball, basketball, softball, cross country, student council and Lions Reach Out. She plans on attending Iowa State University to major in interior design. She is the daughter of Sara Krull.

Julia Merfeld would have been on the girls soccer team. She is the daughter of Bob and Jennifer Merfeld. She participated in softball, volleyball, basketball, tennis and track. She plans on attending college following graduation.

Allexa Whitehouse would have participated in girls soccer. She was also active in volleyball, NHS and FFA. She is the daughter of Trifani and Niles Whitehurst. She plans on attending the Univeristy of St. Thomas.

Sara Faber would have been a member of the girls soccer team. She was also active in volleyball, basketball, softball, FFA, Model UN and NHS. She plans on attending Wartburg College to play basketball and major in business. She is the daughter of Steve and Angela Faber.

Lexi Fasbender would have been a member of the girls soccer team. She also participated in basketball and volleyball. She is the daughter of Ryan and Jenny Fasbender.

Stephanie Penning would have been a member of the girls tennis team. She is the daughter of Teresa Penning and Jeff Penning. While in high school she was also on the Dance Team, was a wrestling cheerleader and played volleyball. She plans on attending the University of Northern Iowa/Allen College to major in nursing.

Jessica Theobald would have been on the girls tennis team. She also participated in cross country, volleyball and basketball. She is the daughter of Holly and Jim Theobald. She plans on attending Iowa State Univeristy to major in animal science.

Olivia Larson would have been a member of the girls tennis team. She was also a cheerleader for football and wrestling. She plans on attending Iowa State Univerity to major in fashion merchandising. She is the daughter of Tressa Larson.

Lydia Futrell would have been a member of the girls tennis team. She is the daughter of Steve and Alice Futrell. She also participated in band, Speech Club, musicals, Model UN, softball, volleyball, basketball, NHS, Student Council and choir. She plans to study Earth and Environmental Engineering at Columbia University in New York.

Gabriela Gonzalez would have participated in tennis. She also participated in track. She plans on attending the University of Iowa to major in communications and minor in broadcasting and journalism. She is the daughter of Becky and Tony Larson.

Kara Branstad would have been a member of the girls tennis team. She participated in plays and musicals, cross country, Speech Club, Battle of the Books, Robotics, Chess Club, painting murals for the school, band, Jazz Band, Pep Band and Municipal Band. She is the daughter of Jill and Bob Branstad. She plans on attending the University of Northern Iowa to study biology.

Sky Toyne would have been the only senior on the girls track team. She is the daughter of Jason and Mari Toyne. She was also active in NHS, Student Council, Silver Cord, Academic Excellence, band, choir, Dance Team, cheerleading, volleyball, mentoring, musicals, Model UN, Lion’s Reach Out Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She plans to study psychology at Iowa State University.