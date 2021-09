(Pictured Above) Layne Lester and Tanner Reimann were crowned as CLHS Homecoming Queen and King.

Homecoming was a community-wide event last week, as high school students painted downtown windows, hosted cross country and volleyball matches, shared Lion pride with elementary students and paraded to City Park for a Pep Rally before Friday night’s football game against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.

