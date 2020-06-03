CLHS golfers to aid American Cancer Society

Four members of the Clear Lake High School boys golf team are putting their talents to use to benefit the American Cancer Society.

The public is invited to stop at Veteran’s Memorial Golf Club Friday, June 5, to support and cheer on Tyler Eaton, Jack Barragy, Eric Ritter and Andrew Crane as they hit the links to raise funds for Relay For Life of Cerro Gordo County in Clear Lake High School’s name.

The golfers have accepted the challenge of golfing 100 holes in one day to raise money and awareness for the work being done through the American Cancer Society via Coaches vs. Cancer.

The funds raised will help sustain critical research and patient services in this difficult time.

The event, set to take place from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., is hosted by the Clear Lake Lions Coaches vs. Cancer group.

June is Relay For Life month in Cerro Gordo County.