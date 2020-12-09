CLHS Dance Team wins second Triple Crown

(Above) Members of the Clear Lake Dance Team include front row (L-R): Asst. Coach Stephanie Olk, Avah Hogg, Jadyn Hesch, Sarah Petersen, Kylee Leewright, Rylee Whalen and Asst.Coach Katy Nickerson. Back row (L-R): Head Coach Liz LeFevre, Kara Ouverson, Brooke Schulze, Emily LeFevre, Bella Clabaugh, Ava Olllenburg, Marisposa Coleman, Cale Schmitz, Paige Schultz and Asst. Coach Ellie Schulze. Mia DeVries was not available for the photo. -Submitted photo

by Michelle Watson

The Clear Lake High School Dance Team has proven once again that they are top notch competitors. The team proved themselves at the Iowa State Dance Team Association and at the State Solo Competition held Nov. 17-19. The team competition was held at Wells Fargo Arena, while the solo performances were held at Hy-Vee Hall.

The CLHS Dance Team captured their second Triple Crown, claiming titles in Jazz, Hip Hop and Pom.

“After winning our first ‘triple crown’ last year, we put a lot of pressure on ourselves to do it again this year,” said Coach Liz LeFevre. “The seniors wanted to end on a high note, and they all took responsibility to push the team in the right direction. Winning a triple crown is rare and we are very grateful for the honor. It goes to show how well rounded our dancers are.”

In addition to team accomplishments, solo dancers also had a very successful day. Emily LeFevre, a senior on the team, won her fourth Class V Dance Solo title with a score of 292.5. She is only the second four-time state solo champion in the competition’s history. Emily, who has been dancing since she was three-years-old, is the daughter of Coach Liz LeFevre and her husband, Jay.

“Being a coach’s daughter, I have been around high school and state dance my entire life,” said Emily. “When I was 10, I remember people saying that I could be a four-time state solo champion. The expectations were a lot of pressure, but they also became my dream.”

Emily said she loved working with her Mom to put the best routines on the State floor. Over the years her routines have become more difficult, but she enjoyed the challenge, she said.

Three other Clear Lake dancers also placed in the top 10 of the Class V Solo contest. Mia DeVries and Bella Clabaugh tied for second place with scores of 286. Sarah Petersen placed eighth with a score of 283.5.

The competition was different this year due to the pandemic. The most notable change was the absence of in-person judges. All routines were professionally videotaped and judging happened virtually. Results took two and one-half weeks to receive.

LeFevre is a board member on the ISDTA Covid-Task Force and she said it was their goal to put together a safe and in-person competition.

“With the judging being done virtually, it added a challenge to our preparation. The video always seems slower and less energetic,” said Liz. “And energy and showmanship are what we are known for.”

The CLHS Dance Team video taped every practice to see how the routines would come across to the judges.

“Emily even decided which solo to perform and made changes to it based on how it looked on video,” said Liz.

The pandemic added a lot of anxiety and stress to the season, according to Liz. “We were always concerned that a team member might get sick, or be quarantined due to contact tracing, or just having school closed down. That was really hard for the team members and coaches.”

At the end of the day Liz said she couldn’t be happier with her team’s performance at the State competition. She praised the loud Clear Lake fans who traveled to Des Moines and helped the team so that they never felt like they were dancing to a near-empty arena.