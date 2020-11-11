CLHS Dance Team to compete in State competitions

Members of the Clear Lake High School Dance Team will be performing at the Iowa State Dance Team Association State Competition Nov. 17-19. Members of the team include front row (L-R) Bella Clabaugh, Rylee Whalen, Grace Golman, Kylee Leewright, Kara Ouverson. Middle row (L-R): Emily LeFevre, Jadyn Heesch, Sarah Petersen, Ava Ollenburg. Back row (L-R): Ava Hogg, Mia DeVries, Mariposa Coleman, Paige Schultz, Cale Schmitz, Brooke Schulze.

by Michelle Watson

The Clear Lake High School Dance team will be competing in the Iowa State Dance Team Assocition and the State Solo competition.

The team competition has been moved from the weekend after Thanksgiving to Nov. 17-19. The State Solo competition, which was originally scheduled for Nov. 7, will also be held Nov. 17-19. All team performances will take place at Wells Fargo Arena, with solo performances taking place at Hv-Vee Hall.

The competition will look different this year. The most notable change is the absence of in-person judges. All routines will be professionally videotaped, and judging will happen virtually. This allowed for the ISDTA to maintain using high-quality judges from across the country and for more flexibility in scheduling. Instead of an entire category of dance competing in succession - category performances are spread throughout the day. Judges will be presented with a category in its entirety.

“Virtual judging has changed how we are preparing for state,” said Coach Liz LeFevre. “Judges’ can ‘feel the energy’ of a routine as they do in person, and video, in general, makes things feel slower than they normally would live.”

“We have started videotaping all three routines at every practice, so that we can see things from a judge’s perspective,” said LeFevre. “We continually adjust choreography to make sure that the routines are as visually effective on video as they would be in person.”

Another change is that all teams must maintain social distancing (six feet apart) while performing routines. Dancers are not allowed to touch each other during a dance, thus eliminating stunts and partner work in choreography.

Teams will also alternate which side of Wells Fargo they face when performing. This allows the spectators to use the entire seating capacity of Wells Fargo, enabling more effective social distancing opportunities.

The Clear Lake High School Dance Team will be defending last year’s record-breaking year with state championships in pom, jazz, hip hop and solo.

Performance times on Nov. 18 are: Solos, in HyVee Hall B, Sarah Petersen, 9:38 a.m., Mia DeVries, 9:41 a.m., Bella Clabaugh, 9:45 a.m., and Emily LeFevre, 9:48 a.m.; Team performances in Wells Fargo (facing east): Class 5 Hip Hop, 11:30 a.m., Class 3 Jazz, 1:15 p.m., and Class 8 Pom, 2:18 p.m.

The entry fee for spectators is $15/person. Tickets to attend in person and live stream access to team performances (not solos) will be available to pre-purchase in November; information will be posted at www.isdta.net. Spectators will be required to wear a mask while in the venues. Competitors must also wear a mask except while performing.

The dance team parents will be hosting a ‘fans, friends and family’ watch party for the live-streamed awards at The Hub on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 1 p.m. (Covid protocols TBA).

All live stream and ticket pre-order information can be found at https://www.isdtalive.com/