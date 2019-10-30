CLHS Dance Team members to compete in State Solo Competition

(Above) Mia DeVries, Emily LeFevre, Bella Clabaugh and Sarah Petersen, of the Clear Lake High School Dance Team, will be competing at the State Solo Dance Competition. -Submitted photo

by Michelle Watson

Members of the Clear Lake High School Dance Team will be competing at State Solo Dance Competition on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Newton High School. Bella Clabaugh, Mia DeVries, Emily LeFevre and Sarah Petersen will be representing Clear Lake in Class 5 in gym one. An awards ceremony will be held at 8 p.m.

Clabaugh, a junior, placed in the top 10 both her sophomore and freshman year. LeFevre, also a junior, brought home state championships in Class 4 her freshman and sophomore year.

“Emily and Bella are doing a great job of sharing their previous experience at State Solo competition with their teammates, Mia and Sarah, to help them prepare,” said Coach Liz LeFevre. “Even though the four compete against each other, they are always supporting and encouraging one another. They all have different strengthens as dancers and the goal is just to go out and each put their personal best on the competition floor.”

A schedule for the day is as follows: 3:14 p.m., Sarah Petersen, #505; 3:49 p.m., Mia DeVries, #515; 4:10 p.m., Bella Clabaugh, #521; 4:47 p.m., Emily LeFevre, #528.

Admission to the event is $5.