CLHS Dance Team earns awards at MA Dance Camp in Des Moines

The Clear Lake High School Dance Team attended MA Dance Camp in Des Moines, Iowa, July 16-17. The team participated in various classes focused on technique, and learning various styled routines.

Throughout the weekend dancers earned various individual honors:

•Rising Star Awards: Mikara DeVine, Lillianna Rodriquez, Ariana Tolentino, Aubrey Johnstone, Kaylee Schaefer, Kara Ourverson, Mariposa Coleman, Kylie Harrison, Avah Hogg, and Grace Golman.

•All-American Awards and earning an invitation to dance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Mia DeVries, Grace Golman, Meredith McKenna, Avah Hogg, Jada Nelson, Sarah Petersen, Mariposa Coleman, Kara Ourverson, Kaylee Schaefer, and Jadyn Heesch.

•Receiving the Highest Honor of Honor Roll: Mia DeVries, Sarah Petersen and Jada Nelson

As a team, the group also earned the Bulletproof Work Ethic Award and the Pristine Precision Award.

The team performed and were evaluated twice during camp. The team’s home routine, choreographed by DeVries and Petersen, earned the highest rating of superior and also earned an Outstanding Home Routine Award. Their second performance, a hip hop routine they learned during camp, earned the highest rating of Grand Champion.

Devries also performed a solo and earned the highest rating of Superior.

“It was exciting to see the growth our team experienced during camp this summer,” said Coach Liz LeFevre. “Our senior, Mia DeVries, had really stepped up as a stronger leader. And as a young team with eight freshmen, we were excited to see the team come together, unify and grow immensely.”