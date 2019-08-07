CLHS Dance Team attends MA Dance Camp

(Above) Members of the Clear Lake High School Dance team that attended the MA Dance camp included front row (L-R): Bella Clabaugh, Ava Ollenburg, Rylee Smith, Sky Toyne, Bella Parker, Savannah Williams, Emily LeFevre, Mia DeVries and Cheyenne Cole. Back row (L-R): Sarah Petersen, Avah Hogg, Kourtney Verhalen, Brooke Schulze, Madeline McKenna, Cale Schmitz, Stephanie Penning, Jadyn Heesch, Paige Schultz. -Submitted photo

The Clear Lake High School Dance team attended the MA Dance camp in Des Moines held July 18-20. The team worked on technique, learned routines of various styles, performed twice and were evaluated both individually and as a team.

Throughout classes, team members individually and all team members earn an All Star Ribbons and are invited to perform at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Citrus Bowl. This is the first time in dance team history that all CLHS team members earned an All-Star ribbon.

Honor roll receipts (the highest individual honor) were awarded to: Savannah Williams, Bella Parker, Sky Toyne, Madeline McKenna, Cale Schmitz, Emily LeFevre, Mia DeVries and Stephanie Penning.

The team also earned awards throughout camp including the Technique Award, the Dean’s List award and the Leadership award.

The team performed twice during camp. First, they performed a routine they learned the week before camp choreographed by the seniors. They earned the highest rating of Superior and were also recognized for an outstanding home routine. Second, the team performed an advanced level hip hop routine they learned on the first day of camp. They earned the highest rating of Grand Champion for this performance.

The team had two team members perform solos at camp. Sarah Petersen earned the highest rating of Superior. Emily LeFevre also earned a Superior rating and also earned second place in the 15-16 division.