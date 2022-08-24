CLFD urges public to make plans to attend 9/11 program

The Clear Lake Fire Department encourages the community to attend remembrance services on Sunday, Sept. 11, at the fire station.

Last year the department sponsored a large program with a nationally known speaker to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the country. The 2022 program will be a more localized event, with retired CLFD captain Dean Hess, presenting the program. Rev. Hess will reflect on the CLFD’s journey to bring a piece of the World Trade Center steel to Clear Lake.

The 3 p.m. program at the fire station will also include a hat ceremony, honoring various types of emergency responders.

All law enforcement, EMS and fire departments are invited to attend.

Following the program, at approximately 4 p.m., there will be an emergency vehicle procession around the lake. This will be a solemn parade with lights only, no sirens

The CLFD wants people, especially young people, to ask questions and be informed about what happened in this country 21 years ago. Members of the department challenge everyone to not only visit the fire station and activities, but also see and touch the memorial steel from the World Trade Center which is the centerpiece of a 9/11 memorial outside of the station, located at 711 2nd Ave. N.