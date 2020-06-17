Clear Lake’s Mark Holt provides adventures on new Outdoor Channel show

(Above) Mark Holt stands beside one of his beloved Jeeps. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

by Marianne Gasaway

Four-wheeling in the dessert, exploring abandoned silver mines, poking around ghost towns and encountering a fair share of “characters” is just a regular day for Mark Holt. It’s also the basis of a new television show on Outdoor Channel.

Holt, a Clear Lake High School graduate who now splits his time between his hometown and California, is teaming with his friend, Terrance Prochaska, as the stars of “Rubber Foot Buffalo Adventures.” Six episodes of the show feature the men off-roading through former mining towns and desert resorts long forgotten and abandoned. Along the way, they share stories and interview locals – the late thrill-seeker, daredevil, astronaut, Michael “Mad Mike” Hughes, shamans and hippies, to name a few.

Holt is a self-proclaimed adventurer. When he is not flying his own planes, he is off-roading in the dessert, skiing in the mountains or diving in the ocean. He has always been a four-wheel drive enthusiast, but the hobby reached new levels when he bought a Jeep with a 6.4L hemi engine and big axles in Dallas and took it to San Diego, spending time “rock crawling” on the way.

He called the custom Jeep “the Pack Mule,” but while enjoying it in the Arizona dessert,