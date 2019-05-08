Clear Lake’s Barragy takes golf game to the next level

(Above) NIACC Women’s Golf Coach Chris Frenz gives Jordyn Barragy, from Clear Lake, some advice on the course. - photo courtesy of NIACC.

by Marianne Gasaway

Thank heavens the phone rang.

Jordyn Barragy says she wasn’t ready to give up competitive sports when she graduated from Clear Lake High School last May. As a high school athlete she had experienced State tournament level success on the basketball court, as well as the golf course. But when graduation day came, she had no collegiate athletic offers.

She was already planning to attend North Iowa Area Community College to study public relations when Women’s Golf Coach Chris Frenz called.

“He contacted me in June and I thought ‘I might as well go for it,” said Barragy.

Boy, did she go for it.

Next week Barragy will compete in the NJCAA Division I National Tournament. She earned the final