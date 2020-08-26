Clear Lakers lend a hand to clean up derecho devastation

(Above) Courtney Doughan was one of the volunteers on Zion Lutheran Church’s clean-up team that traveled to Cedar Rapids. -Submitted photo

by Michelle Watson

Zion Lutheran Church, Clear Lake, felt called to help with the clean-up efforts from the derecho storm that hit Iowa on Monday, Aug. 10. The church sent different groups to Cedar Rapids to partner with Eight Days of Hope last week in efforts to clean-up debris that is littering the city.

The groups helped clean debris, brush and remove trees from yards and homes.

Because of their service, the Lutheran Churches in Mission for Christ (LCMC) granted Zion $1,000 per person (up to $10,000) that served in the disaster clean-up. The church was happy to announce that at least 10 people served in the effort and the church was awarded $10,000. Zion plans on donating the $10,000 to Eight Days of Hope for continued work in Cedar Rapids.

“I had a friend from Cedar Rapids that came to stay with me, because she had no electricity,” said Megan Dennis, Missions Pastor at Zion Lutheran Church. “I also attended college in Cedar Rapids, so this all hit home for me and I wanted to do something to help the area.”

Dennis, who organized the outreach, looked into partnering with Eight Days of Hope under the recommendation of former Zion head pastor, Dean Hess.

“Eight Days of Hope was wonderful