Clear Lake woman enters Iowa House District 60 primary race

Clear Lake resident Deb Hild, a Republican, has announced her candidacy for Iowa House District 60.

Hild is jumping into the race for the new District 60, which includes Worth and Mitchell counties, six precincts in Cerro Gordo and two precincts in Floyd counties.

“I decided to run after listening to the governmental concerns of my loved ones, friends, and neighbors and after investigating the voting record of who would be our new district representative,” stated Hild. “The public voting record revealed that while we agreed on many things, there were red flags that caused me to consider this race. Our elected officials need accountability, and we must be the change we wish to see; therefore, I am enthusiastically offering myself to serve the citizens in District 60.”

Retired from a 37-year teaching career, Hild says her top three priorities would be the Right to Life with life beginning at conception, medical mandate freedom and medical privacy freedom. Hild is also troubled about the lack of legislative attention to protect property rights.

“I believe Iowan’s voices have been ignored and I believe our rights as outlined and protected by the U.S. Constitution haven’t been upheld. Iowans deserve representation over the lobby and before special interest groups,” she said.

Hild will face Jane Bloomingdale in the June 7 Republican primary. Bloomingdale currently represents Iowa House District 51.