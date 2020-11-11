Clear Lake voters propel Republicans

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake voters largely supported Republican candidates in Tuesday’s General Election. In addition to contributing to President Donald Trump’s victory in the state, local voters favored G.O.P. candidates in U.S. House and Senate races, as well as Iowa House District 54.

Unofficial results showed President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence earned 12,442 (52.28 percent) votes in Cerro Gordo County, compared to 10,941 (45.97 percent) for the Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris ticket. In each of Clear Lake’s three voting wards, Trump-Pence received more than 57 percent of the votes. The greatest margin was in Ward 1, where the incumbent had 935 votes (59.21 percent) and Biden-Harris had 623 votes (39.46 percent).

President Trump received just over 53 percent of the votes statewide, giving him Iowa’s six electoral votes. However, Trump appears to have lost the election. Americans are still waiting for official results as a handful of key states work through their backlogs.

In the race for U.S. Senate, Republican incumbent Joni Ernst held off a