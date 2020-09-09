Clear Lake tops St. Edmond’s in three consecutive sets

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake Lion’s volleyball left Fort Dodge St. Edmond with a win on Thursday night, Sept. 3, in three consecutive sets. Game scores were 25-16, 25-22, 25-12.

“Tonight’s win felt really good. We are starting to really mesh after having a couple injuries and having to adjust our lineup accordingly,” said head Coach Heather Johnson. “We are starting to get a flow going out on the court.”

Jaden Ainley led the Clear Lake defense with a match-high 23 digs.

On the offensive side, eight athletes contributed kills for the night. Xada Johnson led the Lions with seven kills, followed by senior Kaitlyn VanderPloeg, who added six.

Ashlyn Fread was perfect behind the service line, making 20 out of 20 serves and adding 13 assists to the offense.

“It was a great team win for us, where everyone contributed and honestly, that starts in practice,” added Coach Johnson. “We have had some really good competition in practices this week that prepared us for competition. I can’t wait to get back to the gym and work on a few things to get us ready for the next match!”

The Lions were at Iowa Falls-Alden last night (Tuesday, Sept. 8). They will be closer to home Thursday, Sept. 10, when they compete in a triangular with Mason City and Charles City in the Mohawks’ gymnasium. The action begins at 6 p.m. On Tuesday, Sept. 15, the Lions will host their first match of the season, as Clarion-Goldfield-Dows comes to town for a 7:30 p.m. varsity match.