Clear Lake struggles against Algona and Crestwood

(Above) Clear Lake’s Sara Faber taps a ball over during the meet with Algona. Faber had seven kills and 20 digs for the night. Also pictured is Chelsey Holck. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake volleyball team is entering the heart of its season and things are starting to click, according to Coach Richie Ellis. The Lions dropped matches against Algona and Crestwood early in the week, but bounced back to avenge one of those losses and add another at Saturday’s Forest City Tourney. This week the Lions return to conference play, traveling to Hampton-Dumont and Clarion-Goldfield-Dows. They are currently 6-11 overall and 0-3 in the league.

Algona 3, CL 0

Algona came to town Tuesday, Sept. 17, for a North Central Conference match. The Bulldogs swept the Lions in three, 25-14, 25-21, 25-18.

“I felt we played fairly well, but not up to the level we are capable of playing at,” said Coach Ellis.

The Lions showed a strong front, with Delaney Eden, Sara Faber and Kaitlyn Vanderploeg each smacking seven kills. Faber also had a team-high 20 digs, while Sophie Ollenburg made 16 digs.

Julia Merfeld set up the offense with 23 assists.

The Lions were efficient from the service line, putting in 92 percent of their serves. Chelsey Holck led the way, going 13/13. Merfeld was also a perfect 11/11. Kennedy Kallenbach was 9/10 with an ace, and Eden went 8/9 with an ace.

Crestwood 2, CL 1

Thursday the team traveled to Cresco to face Crestwood. The host Cadets squeezed out a 27-25 victory in the first set. The Lions evened the score in the second with a 25-19 win. Crestwood claimed the match by taking the next two games, 25-23 and 25-18.

“Our chemistry on the court seemed much better against Crestwood. We battled back and forth all night. Unfortunately, we once again came up on the losing end of a 3-1 battle,” said Coach Ellis.

Delaney Eden had a big night, putting down 12 kills. Chelsey Holck and Kaitlyn Vanderploeg had six apiece. Sara Faber, Holck and Kennedy Kallenbach did a good job keeping the points alive for the Lions. The trio had 10 digs apiece.

Serving fell off a bit for the Lions, as the team finished at 90 percent. Julia Merfeld and Kallenbach were both perfect at the service line, going 18/18 and 12/12 respectively. Holck was 17/18 serving and Eden was 15/17.

Forest City Tourney

The Lions went 2-3 at the Forest City Tourney on Saturday. They posted wins over Algona and St. Ansgar. The team fell to Roland-Story, Lake Mills and Central Springs.

“Coming off a late night for many of the girls due to Homecoming, I honestly felt we played better than I was expecting,” said Coach Ellis. “Things seem to be starting to click with this group and we are getting on the same page as each other. Like I have been saying all season, once they start believing they can win, we will start winning more matches.”

Clear Lake topped Algona, 21-15, 21-16. Kaitlyn Vanderploeg led the team in kills with five, followed by Delaney Eden with four. Four players, Jaden Ainley, Chelsey Holck, Sophie Ollenburg and Eden had five digs apiece to help the Lions. Julia Merfeld and Kaitlyn Vanderploeg each went 6/6 serving, with aces. Eden went 7/7 at the service line and Sara Faber was 4/4. Kallenbach put in 12 of 13 serves.

The Lions also shut out St. Ansgar, 2-0. Game scores were 21-19 and 21-17. Delaney Eden and Kaitlyn Vanderploeg had seven and six kills respectively for the Lions. Alexa Whitehouse was credited with three block assists. Chelsey Holck had a good night serving, going 12/12 with two aces. Julia Merfeld was 9/9 with one ace. Kennedy Kallenbach was the third Lion to put in all her serves. She was 5/5.

