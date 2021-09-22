Clear Lake Schools will continue no mask policy

by Marianne Gasaway

The state’s ban on mask mandates in schools has been turned back, but the Clear Lake School District will continue to not require masks in local schools.

Superintendent Doug Gee issued a statement to parents via social media last week regarding the federal court granting a motion for a temporary restraining order that blocked the Governor and the Iowa Department of Education from enforcing the state’s ban on mask mandates in schools (HF 847). The action gives Iowa school districts the opportunity to locally make decisions on mask mandates.

“It is the goal of the school board and the administrative staff to keep students in-person and learning face-to-face,” stated Gee. “We have not seen a big increase in positive cases so far this fall, which is why we have not been sending out notifications or doing a COVID dashboard. With this in mind, we plan on using district data to help make ongoing decisions in an effort to achieve our goal with as little impact on students and staff as possible. At this time, we feel like we can achieve this goal with the current district mask recommendation.”

Gee said the district will continue its current mitigation strategies of sanitizing, hand washing, communicating with parents and staff, and encouraging sick students and staff to stay home.

He went on to say the Board of Education will make decisions on recommendations and/or