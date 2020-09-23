Clear Lake schools report good start battling COVID

(Above) Fourth grade teacher Melanie Marrell shares her lessons in person and virtually. In school, students must wear masks unless distanced.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.

by Marianne Gasaway

The Clear Lake School District has completed one month of classes with little impact from the COVID-19 virus which ended the 2019-20 school year in March and threatened the return of students to the classroom this fall.

“Things are going very well. Our teachers are doing a great job and working harder than they have ever had to work. Our three nurses are fantastic and doing a great job keeping track of everything and doing the contact tracing. Our custodians are doing their best to ensure things are cleaned and sanitized, they are spraying the entire building every night. We are really blessed to have the staff we have,” said Superintendent Doug Gee.

Students and parents are also an important part of the equation, he noted.

“Our students are doing amazing; they are wearing their masks and practicing social distancing, washing their hands. Our parents have been super supportive. Even when we do have students going home for quarantine, they are still able to get on Zoom and be in the class virtually.”

While he declined, on the recommendation of the Iowa Department of Education, to report the number of student and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19, Gee did share the percentage of students that have been either sent home or kept home because they were either in close contact or had COVID-19 symptoms.

During the first week of school, beginning Aug. 24, the district had 1.2 percent of students absent for either symptoms or