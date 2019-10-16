Clear Lake School Board to offer early retirement incentives to employees

The Clear Lake School Board will offer an early retirement incentive to its certified employees and full-time classified employees for the first time since the 2016-17 school year.

The Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to offer qualifying certified staff members a 403b contribution equal to 80 percent of the employees’ current salary. The employees also remain eligible to participate in the district’s health insurance plan at whatever level they choose until age 65.

To qualify for the incentive package, employees must be at least age 55 and employed by the district for 10 years.

An estimated 14 persons are eligible for the deal this school year. Those wishing to accept the incentive package must notify the district by year-end.

The Board also voted to offer an early retirement incentive for a full-time classified employee. One full-time custodian is eligible this year. The offer is a 403b contribution equal to 60 percent of the employees’ current salary and eligibility to participate in the district’s health insurance plan.

In other business Tuesday, the Board approved the purchase of a new 77-passenger bus from Truck Center Companies for $99,119.

Superintendent Doug Gee and building principals also discussed enrollment projections.

A current head count shows the district has gained approximately 45 students this school year. The greatest gain is at the Middle School, where the number of students is up from 301 last year to 329 currently. High school enrollment appears to have gone from 390 to 411. Numbers are down slightly in the elementary level.

Certified enrollment is due to the state Oct. 15.

The School Board has changed its regular November Board meeting date from Tuesday, Nov. 12, to Thursday, Nov. 14, so that election ballots are fully counted and reported. The board also set a special session meeting for Tuesday, Oct. 29.