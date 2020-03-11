Clear Lake says goodbye to four seniors

Pictured (L-R): Taylor Krull, Lexi Fasbender, Sara Faber and Julia Merfeld.

The Clear Lake Lions got their first taste of State basketball success in 2020 and they are determined it won’t be their last.

“It’s been a great year. We’ve had a lot of seniors that have led us for most of the way. We’re going to miss their leadership, but we’re going to be back,” proclaimed Darby Dodd after the Lions’ loss in the semifinals to eventual Class 3A champion Sioux City Heelan.

Four seniors wrapped up their Clear Lake basketball careers at the 2020 State Tournament.

Sara Faber, who became Clear Lake’s leading scorer in school history, was honored as a Class 3A All-Tournament Team member.

Julia Merfeld also brought home honors from Des Moines. She was the recipient of the MBT Student Athlete Award presented at the tournament. She received a $1,000 college scholarship which she will use to further her education while playing softball at Des Moines Area Community College in the fall.

Lexi Fasbender and Taylor Krull were also senior members of the Lion team which compiled a record of 83-15 with three State appearances during their four years in high school. This year the Lions were also undefeated at home.

“Our seniors made a big impact and there are a lot of things that I will take from this season into next year. I hope I can be half the senior that they were,” said Dodd, one of five juniors on the team. “This is just more motivation to be better for next year. We’re going to put a lot of work in this summer and we’ll have a pretty deep team again next year, so we’ll be back.

The Lions will also return eight sophomores and freshmen who contributed to the success of this years’ 23-3 team.