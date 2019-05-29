Clear Lake Sanitary District announces sewer rate hike

The Clear Lake Sanitary District Board of Trustees approved the first reading of an amendment to the Sewer Ordinance at its Tuesday, May 21, board meeting. The proposal will increase sewer rates 4 percent.

The Board is expected to vote to approve the second reading and waive the third reading at its June 18 meeting.

The new rates will take effect July 1 after publication.

According to Administrator Kevin Moler, customers have been paying less since the sewer rates were decreased in 2010.

“Although the Board has increased rates each of the last two years, customers will only see a 1.4 percent increase compared to the 2009 sewer rates,” said Moler. “The bottom line is that the average consumption of 4,500 gallons per month will cost an additional 88-cents. The Board of Trustees has been doing an excellent job controlling rates while keeping pace with additional regulations, increased operating costs, and the challenges of maintaining a 22 year-old system.

The Clear Lake Sanitary District Board of Trustees will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, in the Board Room located at the Sanitary District office, 5631 235th St., Clear Lake.