Clear Lake runners have strong showing at State

(Above) Addison Doughan broke records on her way to a fourth place finish at the State Cross Country Meet. - Photo by John Jensen - Mid America Publishing

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake freshman Addison Doughan earned a fourth place finish and the Clear Lake boys team finished 12th overall at the Class 2A Iowa High School State Cross Country Meet held Saturday, Oct. 30, at Fort Dodge.

Doughan’s finish in 19:04.88 exceeded her sixth place ranking heading into the race and provided her with a new personal record and school record. She earned All-State honors and was the highest placing freshman.

Teammate Reese Brownlee brought the same energy to the race. The unranked (top 30) freshman placed 23rd in the Class 2A field. She completed the race in 20:19.84.

“She was smart and patient, passing 26 girls in the last 1.2 miles,” said Coach Tyler Havens. “I am really proud of how these girls executed their race plans to perfection and came away with the results we hoped to see.”

In the boys race, the Lions came away with a 12th place finish in their first experience at the State Championships. Tipton was a runaway winner in the team race with 60 points. Runner-up Danville/New London had 101 points and third place Western Christian Hull had 144. Clear Lake had a team score of 242 to place 12th among 15 teams.

Juniors Jack Crane and Leo Tolentino earned top 50 finishes and Andrew Mixdorf set a new personal record, finishing in Clear Lake’s top five for the first time.

Crane as the top Lion runner, covering the course in 17:42.59 to place 46th. Tolentino was next for Clear Lake. He was 49th in 17:47.44. Senior Joe Faber was 84th in his final high school race. He recorded a time of 18:12.24. Mixdorf was 88th in 18:15.67. Christopher Molander rounded out the Lions’ scoring, coming in 93rd in 18:18.94. Jaden Wright was just three seconds behind,