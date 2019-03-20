Clear Lake players named to North Central Conference teams

by Marianne Gasaway

Clear Lake, champions of the North Central Conference, landed two players on the All-NCC boys basketball teams and four players overall.

Senior leaders Drew Enke and Tate Storbeck were First Team selections; Enke was a unanimous choice. Freshman Carson Toebe was chosen for the Second Team, while junior Jaylen DeVries was named to the Third Team.

Enke was among the conference leaders in a number of statistical categories. He ranked 10th in scoring with 159 points scored in 13 games for an average of 12.2 per game. His field goal shooting percentage of 49.6 placed him 16th in the NCC. He made 27 of 38 free throw attempts for 71 percent, ranking him 14th. Enke was also in the top 10 run rebounds with 61, an average of 4.7 per game. He was fifth in steals with 22 and third in assists with 57.

“Drew really stepped up this to be a complete player this year,” said Clear Lake Coach Jeremey Ainley. “He finished ninth all-time in school history in points scored, 10th all-time field goals made in a career, sixth all-time in three-pointers made, sixth all-time in career assists and eighth all-time in career steals. He was a terrific on ball defender this year and when the lights were on, he came to play every time. He was just a great all-around player that was a three-year starter – since starting midway through his sophomore year, the team had a 51-12 record, including a 34-2 conference record.”

Enke was also named to the Class 3A Second Team All-State.

Storbeck was also a top all-around player in the league. He ranked 12th in scoring, with 142 points in 13 games for an average of 10.9 per game. He was in the top 20 free throw shooting, making 20 of 30 attempts for 66.7 percent. He shot three-point attempts with 31 percent accuracy, making 22 of 71 attempts to rank 24th in the NCC. Defensively, Storbeck was 14th in rebounds with an average of 4.4 per game. He was 21st in steals with 15 and 22nd in assists with 26 in 13 games.

“Tate really became a great floor leader this year and became somebody we can rely on offensively and defensively. He was also a great leader off the floor, as well,” said Coach Ainley. Storbeck was a two-year starter who finished his high school career 10th all-time in three-point shots made in a season, eighth all-time in threes in a career with 81 made.

During the two years in which he was a starter, the Lions compiled a record of 41-7, including 26-1 in conference.

Toebe led the NCC in assists with 79, for an average of just over six per game. He was second in steals with 26 and 16th in rebounds with 55. He averaged 9.5 points per game, ranking him 18th in the league. He was also 18th in three-point shooting, connecting on 19 of 54 attempts for 35 percent. He made 14 of 18 free throw attempts for 77.8 percent, placing him 11th among league players.

“Carson really came on this year as a player that could not only shoot the ball, but also pass it well,” said Ainley. “His best basketball is still in front of him, but we are excited to see him develop.” In terms of school records, Toebe finished the season seventh in three-pointers made in a season with 51. He finished tied for fourth with Zach Lester with 138 assists in a season.

DeVries was a force on the boards in NCC games. He was one of two players in the league to pull down more than 100 rebounds. His 103 in 13 games was an average of 7.9 per game, ranking him third. He recorded six blocks to also be among NCC leaders. He was eighth in assists with an average of 2.85. His field goal shooting percentage (60.3) ranked fourth in the NCC. He was 24th in scoring with 99 points in 13 games for an average of 7.6 per game.

“Jaylen became a leader for us off the floor, as well as our defensive leader. He could always could be relied upon for his communication and was relentless on the boards,” said Coach Ainley. “We are looking forward to next year and him continuing to develop offensively and defensively.” DeVries finished with the eighth highest total rebounds in a season in school history with 203. He had eight games with