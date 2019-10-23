Clear Lake picks up needed win over St. Edmond

(Above) Clear Lake’s Julia Merfeld and Kaitlyn Vanderploeg attempt a block during a match-up against St.Edmond Thursday night. -Reporter photo by Chris Barragy

by Marianne Gasaway

The Lions picked up a North Central Conference win over Fort Dodge St. Edmond Thursday night, Oct. 17. Clear Lake opened with 25-14 and 15-15 wins, then dropped a 25-19 decision in game three. They won a battle in the fourth, 25-23.

Coach Heather Johnson said her team needed the win, heading into the post-season this week. The Lions are scheduled to take on Crestwood at 7 p.m. tonight (Wednesday, Oct. 23) in Cresco. The Cadets topped Clear Lake 3-1 earlier this season.

In their final home match of the season several Lions contributed to the win.

“Julia (Merfeld) did a nice job of getting our middle offense going. When we can get them the ball, we run an efficient offense,” said Coach Johnson.

Merfeld finished with 31 assists and 14 digs. Her all-around game also included going 14/15 from the service line.

Chelsey Holck also had a strong overall game for the Lions, putting down seven kills and going 31/32 serving with six aces.

Kaitlyn Vanderploeg led the Lion front line with 11 kills. Delaney Eden had 10 kills and went 13/14 serving with an ace. Sara Faber put down six kills, had 18 assists and went 9/10 serving with three aces.

Kennedy Kallenbach and Sophie Ollenburg were both perfect at the service line. Kallenbach put in seven attempts and Ollenburg had four.

Ali Maulsby was 7/10 serving and had 10 digs.

Algona Tournament

The Lions traveled to Algona Saturday for a tournament featuring several top western Iowa teams. Clear Lake fell 0-2 to Algona, Forest City, Sheldon, Spencer and Carroll. Lake Mills topped the Lions, 2-1.

“We struggled with playing consistently all day on Saturday,” said Coach Johnson. “Our best battle was against Lake Mills when we were passing well, playing with confidence and having fun. Although we didn’t get any wins, I thought we did a better job of adjusting and making different changes to get out of rotations we got stuck in.”

Against Lake Mills the Lions served at 97 percent efficiency, led by Delaney Eden going 14/14 with three aces. Eden also had a team-high nine kills. Julia Merfeld was 6/6 with one ace and had 18 assists in the match.